Do you own ITC shares? Here are the new target prices

Enthused by the better-than-expected Q3 numbers driven by strong growth in ITC's key cigarettes business, leading brokerages have either maintained or upped their target price on the company's stock. Analysts expect up to a 25 percent upside in the stock.

Shares of ITC Ltd gained one percent on Wednesday on the BSE on positive brokerage commentary after the company beat estimates aided by growth momentum across operating segments.

Brokerage Stock action Target price (in Rs) Philip Capital BUY (Maintain) 475 (up 25%) JM Financial BUY 440 (up 15.5%) Elara Capital Accumulate 438 (up 15%) Axis Securities BUY 460 (up 21%) Nirmal Bang BUY (Upgrade) 465 (up 22.2%) Yes Securities ADD 420 IIFL Securities BUY (Maintain) 425 (up 12%) BOB Caps BUY 459 (up 20%)

Philip Capital, in a note, said that it believes ITC is better placed against the competition, at least for the next few quarters. More than 80 percent of the company's profits are largely protected against FMCG peers, grappling with lower volume growth and hyperinflation in the RM index.

The brokerage expects cigarette volume growth of 7 percent in FY24 driven by a minimal increase in tax incidence, market share gains from contraband/illegal segment on account of increased surveillance and better growth rate on the back of stability in taxes, increased innovation funnel and marketing initiatives.

JM Financials said that ITC remains its favourite pick as the cyclical businesses are faring well, and Budget 2023 continues to reflect a supportive policy environment for the legal cigarettes industry.

Axis Securities also noted that the narrative around ITC is getting stronger as all its businesses are on the right track.

FMCG major ITC last week reported a 21.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 5,031 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 4,635 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue stood at Rs16,225.7 crore during the period under review, up 2.3 percent against Rs 15,862 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 16,875 crore for the quarter under review.

The consumer products to hotels conglomerate reported a 22 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 6,223.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 5,102.1 crore a year-ago. EBITDA margin stood at 38.4 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 32.2 percent a year ago.