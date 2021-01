Shares of Avenue Supermart Ltd, retail chain operator of DMart, rallied over ten times of its issue price in the last 24 hours. The stock rose as much as 5 percent to an intraday high of Rs 3059 apiece on BSE on Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, it fell by 2.99 percent to stabilise at 2906.05.

The retailer brought about its IPO in April 2007 at an issue price of Rs 299. Retail investors were allotted 50 shares per lot in the listing. Investors who were lucky to have been allocated one lot during the IPO saw their wealth multiply to ten times in the last 24 hours.

So the value of Rs 14,950 in April 2017 is Rs 1,49,500 in January 2021.

The stock has outperformed the market in the past month by gaining as much as 16 percent, against 6 percent rise in BSE Sensex.

Incorporated in 2000, Avenue Supermarts Ltd is a large-cap company with a market cap nearing 2 lakh crore. DMart has consistently outperformed its peers by ramping up store expansion and consistently providing high discounts. Its cluster-based expansion aids balance its trimmed costs.

The quarter-ended September saw a rise of 37 percent q-o-q in the consolidated sales of the company — Rs 5306.20 crore — but it was down by 11.4 percent y-o-y.

It's consolidated net profit was Rs 198.53 crore in Q2F21, a five-fold jump q-o-q. However, the net profit was down 38.5 percent y-o-y. Since then, the stock has rallied as much as 43 percent.