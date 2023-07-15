DMart Q1 results: Net profit rises marginally to Rs 695 cr; revenue jumps 18%

Operating profit of Avenue Supermarts, the owner of the retail chain DMart, rose 2.8 percent to Rs 1036 crore, compared to Rs 1008 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani-promoted Avenue Supermarts, which operates hypermarket chain DMart, recorded a 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 695 crore for the June quarter, compared to Rs 679.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The company on Saturday released its financial results for the first quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24).

The hypermarket chain operator's revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 18 percent to Rs 11,584 crore for the June quarter, as against 9,807 crore, clocked in the year-ago period.

Operating profit , calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose 2.8 percent to Rs 1036 crore as against Rs 1008 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, margins came in at 8.9 percent versus 10.3 percent YoY.

"Our revenue grew by 18 percent in this quarter over the corresponding quarter of last year. Overall gross margins are lower compared to same period in the previous year, primarily due to lower sales contribution of apparel and general merchandise. However, general merchandise contribution is recovering and trending towards prepandemic levels. We opened 3 new stores during the quarter. Our total stores now stand at 327,” said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts

The company's board has also given consent to offer employee stock options, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Under the ESOP scheme 2023, DMart plans to offer up to 1,500,000 options, which on exercise would entitle an equal number of equity shares of Rs 10 each of the company.

“Options shall be granted to eligible employees who are in General Management “G” Grade and who are in employment of the company as on the date of grant,” the company said in a filing.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts will be on focus in trade Monday. The stock settled 0.48 percent higher at Rs 3,840 apiece on Friday. DMart shares are up 0.61 percent in the last five trading sessions, while the stock tumbled 5.71 percent on a year-to-date basis.