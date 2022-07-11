D-Mart owner Avenue Supermarts stock surges as anlaysts see 9% upside post bumper earnings

Dmart share price: In a weak market, shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, rose as much as four percent on Monday as analysts see the scrip rallying nearly 9 percent from the current level, post a bumper earnings performance.

Buy / Sell Avenue Supermar share TRADE

In a weak market, shares of Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, rose as much as 4 percent on Monday as analysts see the scrip rallying nearly 9 percent from the current level. The company posted a bumper earnings performance recently.

Sharply coming off its day's high, the stock was up 1 percent at Rs 3,982.45 on the BSE as of 9:52 am. The stock has been gaining for the past six days and has risen around 19 percent during the period.

Jefferies said that the earnings before interest tax depreciation amortisation (EBITDA) beat in the reporting quarter was due to better gross margin.

It added that the management was watchful of potential volume stress in discretionary segments. Morgan Stanley acknowledged that Avenue Supermarts posted better-than-expected earnings and said that the demand outlook was improving as normalcy sets in.

Meanwhile, D-Mart continued with its aggressive expansion plans, adding 10 stores during this quarter taking its total count to 294 in June 2022, highlighted Antique Stock Broking.

Notably, over three years, store footprint has grown 17 percent compounded annually, it added.

The domestic brokerage firm believes that overall with the receding inflation and improvement in income levels of lower mid-income consumers, there would be recovery in sales for D-Mart in the next two years. This, coupled with cost optimisation will lead to earnings growth, it added.

Brokerage Firm Rating Target Price Jefferies Hold Rs 3,900 Morgan Stanley Overweight Rs 4,322 Antique Stock Broking Buy Rs 4,299

Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the numbers are good.

"The base was favorable, the margins have been slightly surprised and I don't rule out that some bit of inventory gains might be there in the food and grocery segment," he said.

"Going forward, the stock had become very attractive around Rs 3,200-3,300. After that, it has rallied by around 20 odd percent. So while we remain positive and constructive on the stock for the longer term, I think in the near term, given the sharp rally, the stock may take a pause. It remains a good stock to buy or accumulate on every dip, but in the near term, the stock should consolidate - maybe Rs 3,842, this sort of a range it should hold on for quite some time, given the sharp rise in the stock. The stock is now currently at Rs 3,900, it can even react a little bit given the sharp rally. So maybe for some time, 10 percent up and maybe 5 percent down should be the range before it consolidate for some time and then breaks out of it," he explained.

Also Read | D-Mart owner Avenue Supermarts profit jumps 6 times as sales almost double albeit on low base

This commentary comes after the company's profit jumped six times in April-June from Rs 95.36 crore posted a year ago, on a low base. While its revenue from operations almost doubled.

Have a look at the company's June quarter earnings here: