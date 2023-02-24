English
Terms and Conditions

DLF to pre-pay NCDs worth Rs 500 crore next month, a year ahead of maturity

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 24, 2023 8:47:30 PM IST (Published)

The realty major had allotted 5,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, rupee-denominated NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each to raise Rs 500 crore in March 2021.

Real estate major DLF's shares gained in morning trade on Friday after the company announced that next month it would pre-pay the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 500 crore one year ahead of their maturity.

DLF in a filing informed the bourses that the NCDs are maturing in March 2024 but the company has decided to prepay the debt one year ahead of the schedule on annual interest reset date of March 25, 2023.


DLF shares rose by more than 2 percent to hit a high of Rs 351 in morning trade following the announcement. The realty major had allotted 5,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, rupee-denominated NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each to raise Rs 500 crore in March 2021.

The coupon rate of the NCDs with a tenure of three years was 8.25 percent.

The company will redeem the outstanding principal amount along with the accrued annual interest on March 24, 2023, DLF said.

Also Read: Bharat Electronics opens new software development centre in Visakhapatnam

DLF reported a 35 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 515 crore for the December quarter, propped up by reduction in finance cost amid higher profit from joint ventures.

Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,560 crore in the third quarter of FY23. Gross margins improved at 59 percent supported by a higher contribution of Gurugram luxury project Camellias.

Meanwhile, brokerage ICICI Securities has upgraded the target price on DLF shares to Rs 458 per share from the earlier Rs 450 as it expects the company’s Gurugram project to boost topline in the next fiscal.

ICICI Securities also raised the revenue estimates for FY23 and FY24 by 17 percent.

DLF this month launched a luxury project ‘The Arbour’ at Sector 63 in Gurugram. The project, with 4.4 million square feet (msf)  saleable area, has the potential sales value of Rs 8,000-9,000 crore. The company has also projected a 3.1 msf of launches in the fourth quarter of FY23.

According to channel checks, there is significant buyer interest in the project and DLF may sell the entire inventory, according to ICICI Securities.

Around Rs 3,000 crore of bookings are expected in the last quarter of FY23 and the rest Rs 5,000-6,000 crore in FY24.

Shares of DLF on Friday ended 0.9 percent higher at Rs 346 apiece on the BSE

Also Read: For FY23, NTPC pays Rs 4,121.08 crore as interim dividend
