DLF to enter mumbai real estate market; Q1 profit rises to Rs 527 crore, revenue dips

DLF recorded an EBITDA of Rs 396.1 crore, down 4.2 percent year-on-year, while margins came in at 27.8 percent, compared to 28.7 percent in the year-ago period.

Real estate company DLF Ltd reported a 12 percent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 527 crore in the quarter ended in June 2023. Its net profit stood at Rs 470 crore in the year-ago period. The realty major disclosed its financial results on Friday, July 21, after market hours.

The company also said that DLF Home Developers Ltd, a unit of India's largest real estate firm DLF Ltd, will enter the real estate market in Mumbai. The DLF arm has signed an agreement for a joint venture (JV) with Trident.

"DLF Home Developers Limited ('DHDL'), a wholly-owned subsidiary, has executed a Securities Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement, pursuant to which its whollyowned subsidiary i.e. Pegeen Builders & Developers Private Limited (‘Pegeen’) would allot 9800 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- per share at par to Trident Buildtech Private Limited (‘Trident’)," the company said in a BSE filing.

Consequently, post allotment, DHDL will hold 51 percent equity share capital of Pegeen. "Trident through its wholly-owned subsidiary i.e. Sahyog Homes Limited (‘SHL’) is presently developing a Slum Rehabilitation Project in Andheri (W), Mumbai ('Project'). Pegeen has also agreed to enter a Development Agreement with SHL to develop the first phase of the Project," the statement read.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations declined 1.3 percent YoY to Rs 1,423.2 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,441.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

