Experts recommend buying DLF, IGL, NALCO, ABFRL, VIP and SJVN

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Kush Bohra have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 8, 2023 9:48:44 AM IST (Published)

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on DLF. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 520 for an upside target of Rs 550. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) with a stop loss of Rs 470 for an upside target Rs 492-500. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.
NALCO is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 105 and a stop loss of Rs 98. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
Lastly, Thakkar also recommends a buy call on Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd (ABFRL) with a stop loss of Rs 226 and a target of Rs 240. Shares have gained more than 14 percent over the last month.
From Kush Bohra
Bohra finds a buying opportunity in VIP Industries. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 680 for upside target of Rs 750-780. Shares have gained more than 8 percent over the last month.
SJVN is another buy call from Kush Bohra. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 60 for an upside target of Rs 72. The stock has gained more than 13 percent in the last month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
