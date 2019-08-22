DLF hits 52-week low, down 18% after Supreme Court issues notice to company for suppressing information

DLF stock fell 18 percent to its 52-week low of Rs 140.55 per share on Thursday after Supreme Court issued a notice to the company for suppressing material information from shareholders.

According to a Hindu Business Line report, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the company based on a petition that highlighted how DLF had suppressed key information regarding judicial proceedings against its largest chunk of land-bank in Haryana.

Petitioner KK Sinha, on whose complain the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had earlier barred DLF promoters from markets and imposed a penalty, has told the Supreme Court that DLF failed to mention key cases regarding the violation of the Haryana Land Ceiling Act, 1972, where adverse orders were passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and the matter is pending with the SC, the Business Line report added.

As per the report, DLF will now have to file its response to the petition, which asks the company to return over Rs 5,000 crore that it raised via two qualified institutional placements (QIPs). The petition also seeks an investigation by Sebi on the suppression of material information.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, Ashok Tyagi, whole-time director of DLF, clarified that the Supreme Court notice doesn't ask for any disclosures. He also said that all material disclosures were made in the QIP, meanwhile, certain vested interests have been litigating against the company since its initial public offering (IPO).

Earlier this week, KP Singh stepped down as whole-time director of the company but will continue to be its non-executive chairman.

At 11:18 am, DLF was trading 15.04 percent lower at Rs 145.20 as compared to 0.7 percent (120 points) fall in BSE Sensex at 36,807.