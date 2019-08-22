Market
DLF hits 52-week low, down 18% after Supreme Court issues notice to company for suppressing information
Updated : August 22, 2019 11:20 AM IST
DLF stock fell 18 percent to its 52-week low of Rs 140.55 per share on Thursday after Supreme Court issued a notice to the company for suppressing material information from shareholders.
As per the report, DLF will now have to file its response to the petition, which asks the company to return over Rs 5,000 crore.
