DLF and Apollo Tyres: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

Technical analyst Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com, known for his expertise in analyzing stock market trends, has shared his valuable insights and stock recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

The first stock recommendation provided by Malkan is DLF, a leading player in the real estate sector. Malkan highlights that DLF has recently surpassed the crucial Rs 500 level, a milestone it hadn't achieved in many years. Not only has DLF managed to cross this significant threshold, but it has also sustained its position above this level. Based on this observation, Malkan suggests a trading strategy for DLF.

With a stop price set at Rs 490, Malkan recommends considering a target price of Rs 530 and Rs 540 for DLF in the upcoming trading sessions. Share have gained more than 6 percent in the past month.

Another stock that catches Malkan's attention is Apollo Tyres. This company is currently trading at all-time highs and has been consistently forming higher tops and higher bottoms. Additionally, the momentum indicators strongly favor Apollo Tyres, indicating a favorable market environment for this stock. Building upon these observations, Malkan formulates a trading plan for Apollo Tyres.

Malkan advises setting a stop price at Rs 400 for Apollo Tyres, while targeting a price of Rs 430 and Rs 445 in the next few trading sessions. This recommendation takes into account the positive momentum and the stock's upward trajectory, suggesting potential gains for traders who follow this strategy. The stock is up more than 13 percent in the last month.