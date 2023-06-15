DLF and Apollo Tyres: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

Vishal Malkan’s insights on DLF and Apollo Tyres provide potential investment opportunities for those interested in the stock market.

Technical analyst Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com, known for his expertise in analyzing stock market trends, has shared his valuable insights and stock recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

The first stock recommendation provided by Malkan is DLF, a leading player in the real estate sector. Malkan highlights that DLF has recently surpassed the crucial Rs 500 level, a milestone it hadn't achieved in many years. Not only has DLF managed to cross this significant threshold, but it has also sustained its position above this level. Based on this observation, Malkan suggests a trading strategy for DLF.