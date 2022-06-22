Homemarket news

Dixon Technologies shares fall 6% as lingering growth concerns push Morgan Stanley to cut target price

Dixon Technologies shares fall 6% as lingering growth concerns push Morgan Stanley to cut target price

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Dixon Technologies share price: Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) slumped over 6 percent on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley slashed its target price on the company’s stock to Rs 2,634 from Rs 2,879 as it believes that concerns linger about the company’s growth prospects.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) slumped over 6 percent on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley slashed its target price on the company’s stock to Rs 2,634 from Rs 2,879. The foreign brokerage firm has concerns about the company’s growth prospects.
At 12:48 IST, shares of the company were trading 3.1 percent lower at Rs 3,353.2 on the BSE.
Year-to-date, the stock is down close to 40 percent as compared to Nifty500's 13 percent fall. In the past three years, the stock skyrocketed by over 650 percent.
Also Read |
SBI Cards gets more time to implement credit card norms but Street remains cautious
Morgan Stanley has an ‘underweight’ rating on shares of Dixon Technologies. The brokerage has cut its earnings estimates for the electronics manufacturing services company by 2-5 percent over FY23-26.
According to the brokerage, multiple risks are being ignored, including competition, margin, and return on equity contraction. Additionally, rising commodity prices pose a risk to the margin of the original design manufacturing business, it said.
In June, Credit Suisse had upgraded Dixon Technologies' shares to 'outperform' from 'neutral', with a target price of Rs 4,800, on the back of a sharp correction in the stock price. The brokerage firm likes the company's strong alignment with the government's 'Make in India' drive. particularly, in the electronics sector.
Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here. 
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex plunges 750 pts and Nifty50 slips below 15,400 — rupee hits all-time low

Next Article

Borosil Renewables outperforms Dalal Street as company targets doubling capacity expansion