Dixon Technologies stock may correct to Rs 4,000; Kotak explains why

Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player Dixon Technologies Ltd shares have rallied 75.84 percent in the last four months. On Thursday, the scrip gained over 2 percent to hit a day's high of Rs 5,105.00 apiece. The recent rally in Dixon's share price has made conditions to return from current market price stiff, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The requirement to make money is revenue getting compounded at 19 percent over the next 20 years, assuming that margin and asset turnovers would move from hereon to ensure that Dixon maintains its healthy high 30s return on invested capital, Kotak said.

Dixon is transitioning away from slow-growing segments and where it has a large 30 per cent-plus market share to new EMS segments, exports and component manufacturing. As per Kotak, Dixon has the right credentials for the first two, thanks to free cash flow to invest, customer references and PLI scheme.

In the component manufacturing, the company depends on external support — the government’s ability to incentivise collaboration with global majors for Indian companies, Kotak said.

The brokerage has initiated coverage on Dixon Technologies Ltd with a 'Sell' rating and a target price of Rs 4,000, implying a 21 percent potential downside for the counter from the current market levels. Kotak has factored in a reasonable upside from the transition. It said its target multiple implies a revenue CAGR of 16 percent over FY2025-45, relying heavily on the success of the transition.

"With most markets Dixon operates in likely to grow volumes at 1X GDP over the medium term, the revenue growth yields stiff conditions for its market share. This implies a 40-45 percent market share in the mobile and laptop or tablet segments by 2036 and 70-80 percent market share by 2046. We place the burden of additional growth on the market share of these two segments, as the case for brands outsourcing more to EMS players is largely limited to these segments, in our view," it said.

Kotak expects Dixon to broadly maintain its current business returns in the EMS business over time. Taking any improvement in business returns would be too much to expect from the EMS business of Dixon beyond the period of PLI support, it said.

The brokerage highlighted that Dixon’s business mix will transition over time to being dominated by segments that face competition from global majors. "Though asset turnovers will increase, the benefit of the same would be negated by a lower margin."

Kotak expects Dixon's EBITDA/PAT to increase at a CAGR of 35 percent/42 percent during FY2023-26E. As per the brokerage, the EBITDA margin is likely to marginally improve to 4.3 percent over this period, as improvements in consumer electronics get largely negated by a sharp scale-up in the lower-margin mobile business.

It expects Dixon to generate operating cash flow and free cash flow of Rs 19 billion and Rs 5 billion during FY2024-26.

As per Kotak, past trends suggest sharp volatility in cash flows, margin and revenues of select EMS players in mobile phone. Dixon's success in component manufacturing depends on the government's ability to incentivise the collaboration with global majors for Indian companies, it said.