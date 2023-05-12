Dixon Technologies CEO Atul Lall said that the growth rates will return to the trend seen in the last five years, which he said was a compounded annual rate of 13 percent.

Dixon Technologies expects its annual revenue to be 70-80 percent more than what it is now, by 2027. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) told CNBC-TV18 that it will be well over Rs 20,000 crore as business recovers after a disappointing end to 2022.

Shares of Dixon technologies were trading at Rs 2,928, up 0.65 percent from the previous close on the BSE. The shares have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year so far. Bulk of the fall in Dixon share price came in January 2023, when it reported a 21.75 percent fall in sales, which stood at Rs 2,404 crore.

However, today (May 12) the CEO said that the growth rates will return to the trend seen in the last five years, which, according to him, was a compounded annual rate of 13 percent.