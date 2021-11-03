Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Date, timing, where to watch it live and other details here

The half-century-old tradition of customary Muhurat Trading on the occasion of Diwali will take place between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm on November 4 this year, according to the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, the block deal session will take place between 5.45 pm and 6 pm and the pre-open session between 6 pm and 6.08 pm. Before the block deal session, Lakshmi Poojan will take place from 4.45 pm and the opening bell-ringing ceremony (or Muhurat Trading) from 6.15 pm. At 5.30 pm, vaccination warriors will be felicitated.

The trading sessions can be streamed live on Facebook — facebook.com/BSEIndia and Twitter — twitter.com/BSEIndia

However, the stock exchanges will remain closed on November 5 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

These timings — beyond the normal trading hours — have been fixed as per astrologically defined auspicious moments of the day. This token trading on the day of Diwali is believed to propitiate Goddess Lakshmi and bring good luck throughout the Samvat year, a calendar system used by the Hindu and Sikh communities in several parts of the Indian subcontinent.

This year's session would mark the advent of Samvat 2078, which starts on Diwali, according to the Hindu calendar year. All the trades conducted during the window of Muhurat Trading will result in settlement obligations. Axis Securities has stated that Samvat 2078 will be a year of balance sheet leverage, led by significant improvement in corporate profitability.

Last year, Samvat 2077 had witnessed Sensex and Nifty crossing several milestones due to a liquidity-driven rally. The one-hour Muhurat Trading session last year was held on November 14.

The practice of Muhurat Trading began on BSE in 1957 and on NSE in 1992. During the special trading window, investors make a token purchase of an initial investment. This is believed to bring a decent return on investment. People often buy reliable and quality large-cap stocks for the long term during this special trading window, when the stock market is less volatile.