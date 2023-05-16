By Meghna Sen

HDFC Bank has recommended a final dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. This is the highest dividend that the private lender has paid since listing, according to data available on the stock exchanges

The record date is on May 16 to determine those shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The dividend will be subject to approval by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting, the bank said.