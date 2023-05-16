Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat, Nifty Bank falls below 44k
Dividend paying stocks: 2 Nifty stocks to trade ex dividend today. Do you own?

Dividend paying stocks: 2 Nifty stocks to trade ex-dividend today. Do you own?

Dividend paying stocks: 2 Nifty stocks to trade ex-dividend today. Do you own?
By Meghna Sen  May 16, 2023 8:24:20 AM IST (Published)

HDFC Bank has recommended a final dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. This is the highest dividend that the private lender has paid since listing, according to data available on the stock exchanges

Two Nifty stocks — HDFC Bank, HDFC — will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday (May 16). Private sector lender HDFC Bank has recommended a final dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. This is the highest dividend that the private lender has paid since listing, according to data available on the stock exchanges.

The record date is on May 16 to determine those shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The dividend will be subject to approval by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting, the bank said.
