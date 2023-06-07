Tata Power, 4 other stocks trade ex-dividend today. What should investors do?

By Meghna Sen

Shares of Tata Power were trading almost flat on Wednesday. The stock ended 1 percent lower at Rs 217 in the previous trading session on BSE. The stock of Tata Power gained 7 percent in the last one month, but has lost nearly 8 percent in a year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 2 percent

Shares of Tata Power, Marksans Pharma, Uniparts India, Optiemus Infracom and Seshasayee Paper & Board, are among stocks that are in focus as they turned ex-dividend on Wednesday (June 7). Tata Power has declared a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for financial year (FY) 2022-23. The Board of Directors have fixed June 8 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders. Live Tv Loading...

Shares of Tata Power were trading almost flat on Wednesday. The stock ended 1 percent lower at Rs 217 in the previous trading session on BSE. The stock of Tata Power gained 7 percent in the last one month, but has lost nearly 8 percent in a year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 2 percent. Technically, the relative strength index or RSI of Tata Power stands at 64.7, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. Moving average convergence or divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is at 3.5, which is above its center and signal Line, this is a bullish indicator.