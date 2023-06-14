Tata Chemicals, Canara Bank shares trade ex-dividend today — what should investors do?

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 58.4, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. Tata Chemicals has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period

Shares of leading chemicals manufacturer Tata Chemicals and public sector bank Canara Bank will be in focus as the stocks will trade ex-dividend today (June 14). The Board of Tata Chemicals has recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.5 per equity share or a 175 percent dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

Tata Chemicals has declared 27 dividends since June 14, 2001. In the past 12 months, Tata Chemicals has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 30 per share.

Tata Chemicals stock ended 1.19 percent higher at Rs 999.50 in the previous trading session on NSE. The stock has gained 10.02 percent in a year and is up 6.18 percent so far this year. Market cap of the firm stands at Rs 25,463 crore on Tuesday.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 58.4, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. Tata Chemicals has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. Tata Power shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, and 100 day moving averages.

Canara Bank

Shares of Canara Bank will also trade ex-dividend today. The record date for the same is today. The state-run lender had approved a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share or 120 percent of face value of Rs 10 each to the shareholders for fiscal 2022-23.

Canara Bank has declared 19 dividends since July 7, 2003. In the past 12 months, Canara Bank has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 18.50 per share.

The stock of Canara Bank settled 0.032 percent higher at Rs 315 apiece in Tuesday's trade. The stock rose 60 percent in the last one year, while it fell 6 percent on a year-to-date basis.

In terms of technicals, the RSI of the stock stands at 60.6, in mid-range. Tata Chemicals has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility during the period. Tata Power shares are trading higher than the 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Domestic brokerage house ICICI Direct has a buy call on Canara Bank with a target price of Rs 313.9. ICICI Direct recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 306.3.

Shares of companies trade ex-dividend on the day of record date or a day before. When a company goes ex-dividend on a particular date, its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment.