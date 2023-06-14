Tata Chemicals, Canara Bank shares trade ex-dividend today — what should investors do?

By Meghna Sen

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 58.4, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. Tata Chemicals has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period

Shares of leading chemicals manufacturer Tata Chemicals and public sector bank Canara Bank will be in focus as the stocks will trade ex-dividend today (June 14). The Board of Tata Chemicals has recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.5 per equity share or a 175 percent dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

Tata Chemicals has declared 27 dividends since June 14, 2001. In the past 12 months, Tata Chemicals has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 30 per share. Tata Chemicals stock ended 1.19 percent higher at Rs 999.50 in the previous trading session on NSE. The stock has gained 10.02 percent in a year and is up 6.18 percent so far this year. Market cap of the firm stands at Rs 25,463 crore on Tuesday.