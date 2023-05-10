English
Dividend paying stocks: Two shares to trade ex-dividend today — May 10

By Meghna Sen  May 10, 2023 7:04:24 AM IST (Published)

Shares of Coforge and Laurus Labs, which settled 0.096 and 1.56 percent higher, respectively, on Tuesday will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday

Two stocks — one of information technology company Coforge, and the other of pharmaceutical company Laurus Labs — will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. Shares of Coforge Ltd settled 0.096 percent higher at Rs 4,120.20 apiece on NSE on Tuesday, while Laurus Labs stock closed at Rs 335.25 per share, up 1.56 percent on the stock exchange.

Below are the dividend paying stocks that will trade ex-dividend today —

