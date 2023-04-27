In the past 12 months, HUL has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 36 per share, according to data from Trendlyne

While announcing its earnings for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23), FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd has recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023, on equity shares of Re 1 each.

HUL had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share on November 17, 2022. The total dividend for the said period amounts to Rs 39 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each.

"The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 27th April 2023 recommended a final dividend of Rs 22/- per share, for the financial year ended 31 st March 2023. Together with the interim dividend of Rs 17 per share paid on 21 st November 2022, the total dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2023 amounts to Rs 39/- per share. Final dividend is subject to approval of shareholders," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Register of Members of the company will remain closed from Tuesday, June 20, 2023 to Monday, June 26, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of final dividend and annual general meeting of the company.

Dividend history of HUL

Hindustan Unilever has declared 47 dividends since March 27, 2001. In the past 12 months, HUL has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 36 per share, according to data from Trendlyne.

At the current share price of Rs 2468.95, this results in a dividend yield of 1.46 percent.

