Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: Shares to debut on the bourses today

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: The IPO consisted of both fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 39.34 lakh shares where promoters, and other existing investors offload equity.

The automotive components manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems is set to make its debut on the bourses today i.e. March 14. The company's initial public offering or IPO opened on March 1 and concluded on March 3 with a subscription of 5.44 times. The issue price for Divgi TorqTransfer Systems was set at Rs 560-590 apiece.

According to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, the shares are expected to list at around Rs 600. Gour said that as per the latest data, the stock was trading at a premium of Rs 18 in the grey market. "But it is declining, and the current market condition is also not favorable."

Inga Ventures and Equirus Capital are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

The IPO consisted of both fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 39.34 lakh shares where promoters, and other existing investors offload equity. As part of the OFS, NRJN Family Trust, Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, Sanjay Bhalchandra Divgi, Bharat Bhalchandra Divgi, Ashish Anant Divgi, Arun Ramdas Idgunji and Kishore Mangesh Kalbag offloaded shares.

The Nandan Nilekani’s NRJN Family Trust, which acquired equity in the company at an average price of Rs 125.28, is divesting around 14.4 lakh shares.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch them close to Rs 85 crore, at an acquisition cost of around 18 crore.

The Nandan Nilekani-backed company garnered more than Rs 185 crore from anchor investors one day before the IPO opened for public subscription. The company allotted 31.43 lakh shares to 12 funds, including Quant MF, Edelweiss MF, Motilal Oswal MF, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Nippon India MF, Bengal Finance and Investment Pvt Ltd and Aurigin Master Fund, at a price of Rs 590 per share.

The company stated that the proceeds from the IPO will be used for capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of equipment for its manufacturing facilities. The company supplies parts to Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts, among others and has three manufacturing and assembling facilities located across India.