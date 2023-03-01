Nandan Nilekani-backed Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO opens today 

The company will be using the proceeds from IPO for capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of equipment for its manufacturing facilities.

The Initial Public Offer of Nandan Nilekani-backed, automotive components manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems opened for public subscription on Wednesday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 39.34 lakh shares by investors and other selling shareholders.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 560-590 per share for the Rs 412-crore IPO.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems on Tuesday garnered more than Rs 185 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of the opening of its IPO for public subscription.

The company allotted 31.43 lakh shares to 12 funds, including Quant MF, Edelweiss MF, Motilal Oswal MF, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Nippon India MF, Bengal Finance and Investment Pvt Ltd and Aurigin Master Fund, at a price of Rs 590 per share.

As part of the Offer For Sale, NRJN Family Trust, Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, Sanjay Bhalchandra Divgi, Bharat Bhalchandra Divgi, Ashish Anant Divgi, Arun Ramdas Idgunji and Kishore Mangesh Kalbag are offloading shares.

Nandan Nilekani’s NRJN Family Trust is divesting around 14.4 lakh shares of the company, which they acquired at an average price of Rs 125.28. At the upper end of the price band, this will fetch them close to Rs 85 crore, at an acquisition cost of around 18 crore.

About 75 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The company will be using the proceeds from IPO for capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of equipment for its manufacturing facilities.

The company supplies parts to Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts, among others.

It has three manufacturing and assembling facilities located across India.

Inga Ventures and Equirus Capital are the book-running lead managers for the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on March 14 on the BSE and NSE.