Diverging roadmap between EM and DM could keep the ball rolling

The “Risk-Return trade-off” is a basic investment principle that suggests higher return is associated with higher risk. During a time when major central banks are still on their ultra-loose monetary policy course, it is obvious that flows will move towards a country where they see higher rewards. And generally, when the market is flooded with liquidity; the risk profile remains subdued.

Since the easing spree which was started last year by major global central bankers, be it Developed Market (DM) or Emerging Market (EM), the equity market across the globe has posted tremendous return until Feb 2021. But since then, we are seeing a divergence between DM and EM performance.

Let’s quickly go through each factor in detail and analyze why the divergence occurred and will it persist further?

1. Cases are rising across the globe, but differentials will play a role

“It does exactly what it says on the tin”- Delta variant, the name only suggests its feature; which is right now making a difference between the two markets. Since June, both EM and DM caught up with this new variant again, but EM countries like Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others had to enhance restrictions due to higher cases.

On another side, DM also observed higher cases but what made the difference is vaccination drive. And thus, the situation remained under control in DM compared to EM. This definitely impacts the investment flows as countries having higher risk profiles with skeptical growth outlooks could not attract flows. A country like India also experienced foreign players’ outflow despite having under-control cases.

Perhaps, on an expectation of upcoming wave or slower vaccination growth, they are routing their funds back to safer DM or treasuries. Broadly, Delta (net change) of Delta cases & vaccination is likely to make the difference and we could see a sustainable divergence between both DM and EM equities.

2. Contagious effect of China’s technology sector crackdown

Apart from the new Delta, another factor that led to a sell-off across EM regions was the China’s crackdown on technology-based companies. In July, Chinese authorities imposed stricter regulations on education startups, ride-hailing, and food delivery chain companies. This immediate action raises doubt and hints at some intentional intervention by the Chinese authorities to curb the rising power of the big business classes.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index- which has more than 30 percent weightage of China, wiped out 2021 gains. The Hang Seng Tech Index, a gauge of many Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks, plunged as much as 10 percent post this news, while the Chinese Yuan slided and bonds were dumped. The Chinese tech shares listed on the US bourses closed their worst month since Global Financial Crisis-2008, fell by almost 22 percent.

To make regulations in place for Chinese IPOs, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said the agency would require additional disclosures from Chinese companies before allowing them to come up with a listing on US stock markets. This is not the end of the tighter restrictions for the tech companies by Chinese regulators. But this is probably the new beginning and we are into the early phase of another ‘Tech-bubble’. If the situation continues to worsen in the upcoming month, then definitely it could pressurize on the EM more.

3. EM could feel fear of Tapering more than DM

The word ‘Taper-Tantrum’ which has come again in the limelight of the market since the June Fed meeting; is expected to remain with us until we hear “We are reducing our bond-buying program from so and so month” from officials. The pressure was obviously observed on the EM in 2013 as investments flew away from riskier assets and currencies to the safe-asset US treasuries and other DM markets.

Our analysis suggests that we are hardly a couple of months away from Taper part 2.0. Although EM central bankers are preparing themselves with more reserves and absorbing every single penny of dollar inflows coming via hot money. But, sluggish domestic fundamentals, higher fiscal deficit, higher inflationary pressure, and low-spirited vaccination drive will soak up those dollars. So, despite higher reserves; EM central bankers could fall short of dollars on the Taper event. Broadly, a divergence between EM and DM could persist when Fed will sit to reverse back their support program.

EM Vs. DM Performance since Feb, 2021

If we analyze MSCI ETF index of Emerging Market and Developed Market then there is clear evidence of the divergence on the chart. Since mid-Fed 2021 MSCI EM index failed to make a new high, whereas DM had made a new top in June 2021. Despite the recent bout of selling EM, DM remained largely unaffected and continued its uptrend post-mid-July. Further, the correlation between the two has hit the historic low, which currently stands at -0.1069 (means both are negatively correlated).

Outlook:

While concluding the article on EM vs DM, we can clearly state that DMs could manage their rising Delta variant cases nicely as the vaccination rate is higher than EM. Another trigger that could be a significant point for divergence is China’s rising watchdog over its technology-based companies. And lastly, Taper Tantrum which had already left its footprint in EM markets is once again ready to conduct EM test. Overall, this all suggests the flight of capital from EM to DM or treasuries and once again fragile five could come back in the picture; but probably intensity will be lower as the market has already smelled the cooking food.