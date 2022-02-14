DIPAM Secy on launch of LIC IPO: Valuation will be based on feedback, inputs

LIC has moved a step closer towards its initial public offering, expected to be India's largest ever. LIC filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI to sell a 5 percent stake via an offer for sale. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on LIC IPO, divestment drive, and more.

LIC filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to sell 5 percent stake via an offer for sale - at least 35 percent of the issue will be reserved for retail investors.

The prospectus also highlighted that the embedded value is 5.39 lakh crore. Embedded Value is the yardstick used to measure the value of a life insurance company.

On SEBI’s approval for LIC, Pandey said, “Normally SEBI has three weeks for the DRHP and I think we hope to get the nod within a reasonable time that SEBI has set.”

“Exact quantum of reservation or the quantum of discounts would be decided later," he said. "DHRP is at a draft stage and we have certain outreach Programme we need to do and we need to also have internal working with our merchant bankers, advisors back and forth. In due time, we could be announcing the exact contours.”

On LIC valuation, the DIPAM secy said, “We have the embedded value concept which is pretty unique to the insurance industry. The insurance industry is a long-term industry, the funds are for example, the premium etc., many a time the cost has been to be borne upfront and the profits come later, surpluses come later.”

He added, “Based on feedback, based on different inputs based on our internal analysis, during the next few days, we would be able to freeze on a particular valuation in terms of actually the price band."

On retail investors’ appetite, he said the LIC IPO has been waited for long time and it is true that there are certain amount of headwind at the moment due to global factors and in any market situation they do come in all the time.

He added, “LIC is a very solid company, solid corporation, built up over a long period, has a long history and it has got balance sheet, it has got thing, it has got clients, it has got future. So it is something which is very well known and I believe, we will get that kind of feedback from the investors as well.”

