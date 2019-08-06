#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
DHFL shares surge 40% after Special Committee approves resolution plan

Updated : August 06, 2019 03:38 PM IST

The stock gains as much as 39.6 percent to touch Rs 58.60 per share on the BSE.
Creditors won’t have to take any haircut on their principal exposure as per the plan.

