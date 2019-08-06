DHFL shares surge 40% after Special Committee approves resolution plan

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) surged nearly 40 percent on Tuesday after the cash-strapped lender said the Special Committee has approved the resolution plan to the lenders of the company.

According to the resolution plan, DHFL's creditors would not have to take any haircut on their principal exposure as per the draft resolution plan that has now been approved by the mortgage lender.

The stock gained as much as 39.6 percent to Rs 58.60 per share on the BSE. At 3:15 PM, the stock was trading 31.7 percent higher at Rs 55.25 as compared to a 0.85 percent (310 points) gain in BSE Sensex at 37,010.

In a regulatory filing this morning, DHFL said the Special Committee for Resolution Plan today took on record the draft resolution plan formulated by the company in consultation with the committee and its financial advisors, Ernst & Young. The special committee, which was formed by DHFL to work on the revival plan, has approved the submission of the draft plan to the lenders, who are then expected to deliberate on the proposal before the resolution plan is finalised.

According to DHFL, this draft resolution plan has four salient features. One, that there will be no principal haircuts to any creditors. Two, the plan proposes steps towards addressing aligning asset-liability mismatch problem. Three, it also envisages a moratorium on repayments to various creditors, and lastly, it will seek funding from the banks/National Housing Bank (NHB) for starting its retail funding activity.

With DHFL submitting its resolution plan to lenders, banks will soon convene a meeting of key stakeholders under the Inter-Creditor Agreement to deliberate on the final contours, sources said.