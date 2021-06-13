  • SENSEX
DHFL case: NCLT appoints monitoring committee to oversee transition

Updated : June 13, 2021 12:39:05 IST

The NCLT has named a seven-member monitoring committee for management and control of DHFL until Piramal Group’s resolution plan is implemented.
Ashok Kacker, retired Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Former Executive Director of SEBI, has been named as the observer and permanent invitee of the monitoring committee.
Piramal Group would infuse Rs 1 crore of equity in DHFL to subscribe to 100 percent of their shares.
Published : June 13, 2021 12:39 PM IST

