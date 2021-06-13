DHFL case: NCLT appoints monitoring committee to oversee transition Updated : June 13, 2021 12:39:05 IST The NCLT has named a seven-member monitoring committee for management and control of DHFL until Piramal Group’s resolution plan is implemented. Ashok Kacker, retired Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Former Executive Director of SEBI, has been named as the observer and permanent invitee of the monitoring committee. Piramal Group would infuse Rs 1 crore of equity in DHFL to subscribe to 100 percent of their shares. Published : June 13, 2021 12:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply