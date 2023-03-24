Deutsche Bank slumps, other banking stocks edge lower amid crisis

The recent developments including the UBS' rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS, the collapse of the US-based lenders and policy rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have triggered the decline.

The shares of German lender Deutsche Bank fell 12 percent in the early hours of the trade on Friday. The fall comes after a sudden rise in credit default swaps on Thursday and worries surrounding European banks.

Credit default swaps are a financial contract which acts as a form of insurance for bondholders of a company against its default. The number of credit default swaps surged to 173 bps on Thursday, against 142 on the preccedding day.

The recent developments including the UBS' rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS, the collapse of the US-based lenders and policy rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have triggered the decline.

The shares of Deutsche Bank are down for third session in a row. The stock has lost more than a fifth of their value in March.

Other banking stocks also decline with the sector falling 4.7 percent.

The shares of other major European banking stocks too fell on Friday. At the last count, Commerzbank was down 9.8 percent, Societe Generale 7.7 percent, Credit Suisse 6.9 percent and UBS was down 6.7 percent.