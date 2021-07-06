Home

    Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies

    By Reuters
    German lender Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it launched a new set of foreign exchange (FX) indexes to track 21 emerging market (EM) currencies, indicating a growing relevance and importance of developing markets in the global economy.

    German lender Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it launched a new set of foreign exchange (FX) indexes to track 21 emerging market (EM) currencies, indicating a growing relevance and importance of developing markets in the global economy.
    The set of four new non-tradable FX indexes would track EMs that have over the past couple of decades seen increased global investment inflows, growing proportion of government debt issuance, and a significant jump in transaction volumes in FX.
    "The new indices track both spot and carry performance of 21 emerging market currencies, serving as a comprehensive set of barometers for EM investors tracking FX," Deutsche Bank EM strategist Oliver Harvey said in a statement.
