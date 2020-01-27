Countdown

Despite rising 57% in the last 1 year, Motilal Oswal downgraded this stock; here's why

Updated : January 27, 2020 01:48 PM IST

Despite rising 57 percent in the last 1 year, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal (MOSL) has downgraded Siemens to 'neutral' post its acquisition of C&S Electric.
As per the brokerage, C&S Electric acquisition not the best use of cash and asked investors to await a better entry point in the stock.
Siemens has announced the acquisition of 99.22 percent stake in C&S Electric for Rs 2,100 crore.
