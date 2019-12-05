Despite growth and liquidity concerns, this stock has risen over 50% in the last one year

Ujjivan Financial Services has been in focus since the company launched a 50-crore initial public offering (IPO) of its small finance bank on December 2. The IPO ended on December 4. At 10:57 AM, Ujjivan Financial Services was trading at Rs 350 per share on the NSE, up 0.46 percent.

Ujjivan Financial Services has given robust returns to investors in the last one year — up over 50 percent during this period despite growth and liquidity concerns. In last 1 month, the stock has risen over 20 percent.

A strong response to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's IPO also proved to be profitable for the stock. The IPO was subscribed as much as 170 times on the final day, making it one of the most subscribed IPOs in the last few years in the Indian market.

Ujjivan Financial Services rose for six straight sessions ahead of the small finance bank's IPO, rising over 16 percent.

In Q2, the company reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 93 crore as against a profit of Rs 44.3 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income also increased 55 percent to Rs 710 crore in Q2 as against Rs 459.04 crore in Q2FY19.

Edelweiss in a recent report said that Ujjivan Financial Services has beaten estimates on all counts by reporting a strong set of numbers for Q2FY20, led by strong growth in disbursements and, therefore, in the AUM. Strong growth in net revenue and pre-provisioning operating profit on account of robust growth in AUMs and overall control in operating expenses led to the PAT more than doubling on a year-on-year basis.

Global brokerage Macquarie raised its target price to Rs 325 from Rs 260 per share, while maintaining a 'neutral' stance on the stock. Ujjivan SFB listing is imminent and pre-IPO deal values the company at 1.7 times the estimated FY21 book value, the research house said, adding that the promoter stake sale/reverse merger is now a new monitorable.

Ujjivan Financial Services went public in 2016 after receiving an in-principle licence from the Reserve Bank of India to start a small finance bank.