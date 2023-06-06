Demat account additions exceed 2 million in May on the back of rally in equity market

The number of demat accounts surpassed 118.16 million, reflecting a 1.8 percent increase from the previous month, and a substantial 25 percent growth over the same period last year.

Demat account openings scaled its peak so far in 2023 with the addition of 2.1 million accounts in May. This was a significant milestone as it had been three months since over 2 million accounts were added last.

The number of demat accounts surpassed 118.16 million, reflecting a 1.8 percent increase from the previous month, and a substantial 25 percent growth over the same period last year. April experienced a dip in demat account openings, hitting the lowest level since December 2020, with only 1.60 million accounts opened in volatile markets, NSDL and CDSL data showed.