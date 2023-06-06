Demat account additions exceed 2 million in May on the back of rally in equity market

2 Min(s) Read
The number of demat accounts surpassed 118.16 million, reflecting a 1.8 percent increase from the previous month, and a substantial 25 percent growth over the same period last year.
Demat account openings scaled its peak so far in 2023 with the addition of 2.1 million accounts in May. This was a significant milestone as it had been three months since over 2 million accounts were added last.
Live Tv
Loading...
The number of demat accounts surpassed 118.16 million, reflecting a 1.8 percent increase from the previous month, and a substantial 25 percent growth over the same period last year. April experienced a dip in demat account openings, hitting the lowest level since December 2020, with only 1.60 million accounts opened in volatile markets, NSDL and CDSL data showed.
Analysts attribute this surge in demat account openings to the renewed participation of retail investors in the Indian equity markets, encouraged by appealing returns witnessed over the past two months. Historical data also shows a direct correlation between the trend of demat account openings and the performance of both the secondary and primary (IPO) markets.