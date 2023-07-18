Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

By Mangalam Maloo

Considering the analysis provided by Shilpa Rout, it is evident that both the banking and gaming sectors hold promising investment prospects. Investors should closely monitor the performance of SBI, as it has already shown considerable growth and exhibits the potential for further appreciation. Similarly, Delta Corp, despite recent setbacks, offers an advantageous buying opportunity with its stable support zone and potential for substantial gains.

Shilpa Rout, an analyst from Prabhudas Lilladher, recently provided valuable insights on potential investment opportunities in the banking and gaming sectors during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Her analysis sheds light on two stocks that investors should consider adding to their portfolios: State Bank of India (SBI) and Delta Corp.

In the banking sector, Shilpa Rout emphasized that SBI stands out as a leader. With a strong performance in recent times, SBI has become an attractive investment option. Currently trading around Rs 605, SBI has the potential to reach a target range of Rs 632-635. Once it maintains its position above Rs 605, investors can expect positive momentum. Rout suggested that SBI is a stock that should be closely monitored, as it has already witnessed a remarkable gain of over 5 percent in the past month. Moving on to the gaming sector, Delta Corp is an interesting stock that presents a buying opportunity. Although there haven't been any significant developments or concrete news, the support zone for Delta Corp has remained intact in the range of Rs 70-175. This stability offers a favorable risk-reward ratio for investors. Currently, Delta Corp is trading at a lower price, making it an opportune time to accumulate the stock for potential gains. Rout suggested that investors consider long-term positions, as Delta Corp has the potential to reach targets of Rs 225-250. It's worth noting that Delta Corp experienced a decline of more than 24 percent in the past month, indicating the potential for a rebound. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.