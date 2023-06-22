CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsDelhivery shares jump to eight month high after 2.5% equity changes hands in large deal

Delhivery shares jump to eight-month high after 2.5% equity changes hands in large deal

Delhivery shares jump to eight-month high after 2.5% equity changes hands in large deal
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jun 22, 2023 9:23:14 AM IST (Updated)

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, Carlyle Group's subsidiary, CA Swift Investments initiated a block trade to sell its stake in Delhivery Ltd for $86 million.

Shares of Delhivery changed hands in a block deal on Thursday. As many as 1.8 crore shares of the logistics company changed hands in the pre-opening session. The buyers and sellers in the deal are not known.

Live TV

Loading...

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, Carlyle Group's subsidiary, CA Swift Investments initiated a block trade to sell its stake in Delhivery Ltd for $86 million. Reportedly, the deal involves offering around 1.8 crore shares in the logistics firm. The floor price for the shares, according to the report, was set at Rs 385.5 each, representing a slight 0.8 percent discount from Wednesday's closing price.
With a 2.53 percent stake sale, CA Swift Investments will no longer hold any shares in the company. Citi has been appointed as the bookrunner for this stake sale, facilitating the process between CA Swift Investments and potential buyers.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X