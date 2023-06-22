Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, Carlyle Group's subsidiary, CA Swift Investments initiated a block trade to sell its stake in Delhivery Ltd for $86 million.

Shares of Delhivery changed hands in a block deal on Thursday. As many as 1.8 crore shares of the logistics company changed hands in the pre-opening session. The buyers and sellers in the deal are not known.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, Carlyle Group's subsidiary, CA Swift Investments initiated a block trade to sell its stake in Delhivery Ltd for $86 million. Reportedly, the deal involves offering around 1.8 crore shares in the logistics firm. The floor price for the shares, according to the report, was set at Rs 385.5 each, representing a slight 0.8 percent discount from Wednesday's closing price.

With a 2.53 percent stake sale, CA Swift Investments will no longer hold any shares in the company. Citi has been appointed as the bookrunner for this stake sale, facilitating the process between CA Swift Investments and potential buyers.