Deflation a bigger risk than inflation, Fed may ease again: Macquarie’s Shvets

Viktor Shvets of Macquarie, on Monday, said that the chances of consumer inflation turning negative were quite high and that the US Federal Reserve was unlikely to tighten its monetary policy before late 2022-early 2023.

Viktor Shvets of Macquarie, on Monday, said that the chances of consumer inflation turning negative were quite high and that the US Federal Reserve was unlikely to tighten its monetary policy before late 2022-early 2023.

“The chances of Consumer Price Index (CPI) turning negative is actually very high. To have a positive number, at the end of 2022, oil prices need to be higher than they were at the end of 2021,” Shvets said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

“Therefore, my view remains that as we progress through 2022, it's disinflation that is going to become more critical. And when you go to disinflation and reflation can no longer come back and that's when Federal Reserve instead of tightening will start easing again and so I am not looking for any tightening moves into late 2022-23,” he said.

Shvet’s basing his hypothesis on the construct that the financial economy is disconnected from the real economy.

“My view remains that none of the central banks can reduce, in any significant way, the flow of capital into the economy, none of them can afford to see any significant increase in volatilities and that's why I remained in the camp that the best central banks can do maybe a few months of tapering, but beyond that, remember, financial economy is not the real economy, the two have been departing for a long period of time,” said Shvets.

The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the central bank is likely to begin tapering its monthly bond purchases and withdrawing its easy money policy before the end of the current calendar year. The Fed Chair, however, saw interest rate hikes some way off and felt the US economy has reached a point where it no longer needs much policy support.

Reacting to the Fed Chair statement, Michael Every, head of markets research-Aasia-Pacific at Rabobank said that the US Fed is focused only on the financial economy via quantitative easing.

“We are either going to get a huge stimulus package was thrown into an economy, which is a supply-side constraint, which will, of course, screw-up supply chains even further and make inflation even stickier, make the hot parts of the economy even hotter while doing nothing to help the cold parts. Either that's going to happen, or we don't have any fiscal stimulus, which is looking more likely given Joe Biden's political capital has tumbled just the same way that Kabul has in Afghanistan,” Every said.

According to him, if there is not going to any fiscal stimulus then there will be a fiscal cliff (severe economic decline).

“If we don't get any fiscal stimulus, we are heading for a fiscal cliff and the economy will be slowing down very rapidly indeed, at which point the Fed will be desperately trying to find a new excuse to do more quantitative easing (QE), rather than tapering,” said Every.

For the entire discussion, watch the video