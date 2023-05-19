Analysts have recommended investors to buy defence stocks, which has a good potential to rise further. If you buy these stocks now, you will likely get a maximum 20 percent return. These stocks are Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Cochin Shipyard, Mishra Dhatu Nigam and Astra Microwave Products. Check details below:

Analysts on Dalal Street continue to remain bullish on defence stocks, which has consistently achieved lifetime highs. The benchmark equity index BSE Sensex has gained only 0.43 percent so far this year. However, market watchers believe that the next two to three months will be better for defence stocks, with a potential to give 10 to 20 percent returns.

Atul Suri, the CEO of Marathon Trends PMS, said that defence stocks has an overweight position in his portfolio. Anuj Gupta, VP-Research at IIFL Securities has shared names of some defence companies, which he believes may deliver solid returns going ahead.

Below are the shares that can rally up to 20% in next few months:

Bharat Dynamics Ltd: Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of India's manufacturers of ammunitions and missile systems, is trading around all-time high levels. Recently, it made a new high at 1,104 levels. The stock settled 0.28 percent lower at Rs 1,072.80 apiece in Thursday's trade.

Technically, the stock is in a positive momentum followed by higher top higher bottom formations. In terms of technicals, it has an immediate support at 940 levels and resistance at 1,200 levels. The analyst has recommended buying on any dips at around 1,000 to 1,020 levels with a stop loss at 940 levels for the target price of 1,180 to 1,200 levels in the next two to three months.

Bharat Electronics Ltd: The government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company is trading near its life-time high levels of 108-109. Bharat Electronics shares settled 0.55 percent lower at Rs 107.65 apiece in today's trade. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 115 apiece.

The structure of Bharat Electronics is also looking positive as the stock is forming a bullish chart structure. This stock has closed in positive from the last eight weeks. Divergence on the technical chart is showing positive. Immediate support is seen at 100 to 101 levels and strong support is seen at 85 levels, while resistance is at 120 and then 130 levels. The analyst recommends 'Buy' on dips around support levels with a stop loss at 85 levels for the target price of 120 and then 125 - 130 levels in the next two to three months.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd: Shares of Cochin Shipyard, one of the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India, recovered from the lower levels and is currently trading at 546 levels. In the month of March 2023, it made a low of 410.40 levels. The stock closed 1.12 percent lower at Rs 546.15 apiece in today's trade.

The trend of Cochin shipyard is looking positive as it is forming a bullish chart pattern. Prices are trading above its 10 and 20 week's EMA, which is a sign of optimism. Divergence is positive and the analyst is expecting the stock to trade towards the northside in the coming time. It has immediate support at 500 to 490 levels and then strong support at 420 levels, while resistance levels are at 620 and 630, and then strong resistance at 685 levels. The stock has a 'Buy' recommendation at around 490 to 510 levels with a stop loss at 420 levels for a target price of 620 to 630 levels in the next two to three months.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd: Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, which is a specialised metals and metal alloys manufacturing facility in India, closed 0.72 percent lower at Rs 235.50 apiece in trude Thursday. Mishra Dhatu is one of the defence stocks, which increased 15.16 percent in this week. Recently, it made a low of 172.25 levels. It recovered from the lower levels and currently it is trading at 236.90 levels. Trend line breakout observed on the charts with substantial volumes. Divergence is positive coupled with bullish candlestick patterns. The analyst is expecting it to have a potential to increase from here. It has immediate support at 225 to 220 levels and then 200 levels, while resistance at 255 levels and strong support at 270 levels. The stock has a 'Buy' recommendation at around 225 to 220 levels with a stop loss at 200 levels for a target price at 255 levels and then 260 levels in the next two to three months.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd: The stock settled 1.23 percent lower at Rs 332.65 apiece in trade today. Strong trend line breakout is seen on the charts of Astra Microwave Products. The stock is trading at around 335 levels and trading positive from the last four week's. The trend is positive as prices are following the positive trend. Divergence is positive and volumes are substantial in the counter. Technically, it has a strong support at 315 levels and strong support at 290 levels, while resistance at 375 and then at 400 levels. Any dips toward 315 levels would be the buying opportunity with a stop loss at 290 levels for the target price of 375 to 400 levels in next two to three months.

Meanwhile, after opening higher, domestic equity market plunged on Thursday amid heavy selling even as global sentiment improved after US leaders said there wouldn’t be a debt default. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 128.90 points, or 0.21 percent to end lower for the third day straight at 61,431.74. Meanwhile, broader NSE Nifty50 fell 51.80 points, or 0.28 per cent to end today’s session at 18,129.95

Top losers on the Nifty 50 included Divis Laboratories, Adani Ports, SBI, ITC and Titan Company. However, gainers were Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.

Except for bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with realty, oil & gas, PSU Bank, power, pharma, FMCG, and capital goods down 1-2 percent each.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.