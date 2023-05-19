Analysts have recommended investors to buy defence stocks, which has a good potential to rise further. If you buy these stocks now, you will likely get a maximum 20 percent return. These stocks are Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Cochin Shipyard, Mishra Dhatu Nigam and Astra Microwave Products. Check details below:

Analysts on Dalal Street continue to remain bullish on defence stocks, which has consistently achieved lifetime highs. The benchmark equity index BSE Sensex has gained only 0.43 percent so far this year. However, market watchers believe that the next two to three months will be better for defence stocks, with a potential to give 10 to 20 percent returns.

Live Tv

Loading...

Atul Suri, the CEO of Marathon Trends PMS, said that defence stocks has an overweight position in his portfolio. Anuj Gupta, VP-Research at IIFL Securities has shared names of some defence companies, which he believes may deliver solid returns going ahead.