HAL, Mazagon Dock, Bharat Dynamics shares at fresh 52-week highs — what's moving the defence stocks?

By Sonal Bhutra   | Vivek Iyer   | Meghna Sen  Jun 7, 2023 7:11:33 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of HAL rose as much as 3 percent today (June 7) as General Electric (GE) will be entering into a pact with HAL to co-produce jet engines in India. The defence company’s stock settled Rs 3,496, up 2.43 percent in trade today. Here's what has the Street excited over defence stocks.

Defence stocks are the flavour this week and investors remain bullish, with stocks like Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Mazagon Dock and Bharat Dynamics hitting their fresh 52-week highs. Shares of HAL rose as much as 3 percent today (June 7) as General Electric (GE) will be entering into a pact with HAL to co-produce jet engines in India. The defence company’s stock settled at Rs 3,496, up 2.43 percent, in trade today.

The Biden administration has given its approval for GE to co-produce the engines in India, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US later in June, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.


Mazagon Dock shares, which are on a dream run, was at Rs 1,035.95 on the NSE, up 0.87 percent at close. The stock has been in an uptrend in the last five trading sessions, gaining nearly 28 percent during this time, and hit a 52-week high yesterday (June 6).

