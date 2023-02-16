Defence stocks in the green after Aero India pacts

Bharat Forge Ltd on Thursday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global aerospace and technology major Paramount Group. Defence stocks were trading higher on Monday, following the agreements and product launches at Aero India 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
"Please Go Home!" - An IT popup which discourages extra hours in reality
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NEET PG 2023 postponement demand reaches court, here is why students have been protesting
Feb 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pune-based forging company Bharat Forge Ltd on Thursday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global aerospace and technology major Paramount Group on the sidelines of the Aero India Show 2023, in Bengaluru.
The MoU has been signed between the two companies for collaboration for development and production of composite rotor blades, mission systems and stores management systems for medium lift helicopters. Bharat Forge informed the exchanges that the MoU was signed by the company’s CEO (Aerospace) Guru Biswal and Paramount Group’s SVP Clifford Dewell on February 15, 2023.
“We are excited to expand our collaboration (with Bharat Forge) into the aerospace sector. We have confidence that this initiative will leverage the unique synergies of our joint capabilities to meet the requirements for these systems for Medium Lift Helicopters in India and across the globe,” Dewell said.
Biswal said the MoU with Paramount is a testimony of the company's commitment to work for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, to create technologies that are niche and shall support Indian and global requirements.