Technical stock picks | Deepak Nitrite, Titan, RIL, Manappuram Finance, Ambuja Cements on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Kush Bohra, Founder of kushbohra.com, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking, share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first sell call of the day is on Deepak Nitrite. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,026 for a target of Rs 1,930. Shares have remained flat in the last month.

He recommends a sell on Samvardhana Motherson with a stop loss of Rs 96.50 for a target of Rs 90. The stock is down more than 2 percent over the last month.

Among the buy recommendations, Thakkar has one on Titan with a stop loss of Rs 3,053 for a downside target of Rs 3,120. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the last month.

Manappuram Finance is also a buy from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 163 and a stop loss of Rs 150. The stock has gained more than 21 percent in the last month.

From Kush Bohra

Titan is the first buy from Bohra. He recommends this with a target of Rs 3,120-3,160 and a stop loss of Rs 3,040.

BLS International Services is another buy from Bohra. He advises buying with a stop loss of Rs 245 and a target of Rs 262-270. The stock has gained more than 16 percent in the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a sell on Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,570 and a price target of Rs 2,510 on the upside. The stock is down more than 10 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Ambuja Cements with an upside target of Rs 465 and a stop loss of Rs 420. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.