At the operating level, EBITDA declined 40 percent to Rs 281 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal over Rs 469 crore in the March quarter, while margins stood at 12.1 percent versus 16.8 percent QoQ.

Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Wednesday, July 26, reported a

57 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in net profit at Rs 110 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2023 (Q1FY24). The same was Rs 255 crore in the previous March quarter (Q4FY23).

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,313 crore during the period under review, down 17 percent against Rs 2,795 crore in the last quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp closed 7 percent lower at Rs 551.20 apiece in trade today.