ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund & CNBC-TV18 present #SmartInvestor, an investor education series. In the latest webinar on Flexicap category of Mutual Funds join Santosh Nair, Anchor CNBCTV18 & Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research and find out what sets this fund apart, who should invest in it and why? Join the webinar on 16th July at 12pm. Register Now!

This is a partnered post.