Deccan Gold shares hit 15-year high after asset-buying spree; co open to selling stake in itself

Shares of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd have rallied to its highest share price since 2008 after the company's board approved the acquisition of two gold mines in Kyrgyzstan and Finland. At 12:30 am, the scrip was trading nearly half-a-percent higher at Rs 83.10 apiece on the BSE.

In the last one month, the stock is up about 85 percent — far outpacing the 6.12 percent gain for the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index — after Deccan Gold went on a global buying spree following a struggle to mine locally. On a year-to-date basis, the stock delivered multibagger returns to investors, surging as much as 112 percent.

The acquisitions in Kyrgyzstan's Avelum Partners LLC and Finland's Kalevala Gold Oy earlier this month follow other deals in the past year, including a partnership with UAE's AK Corp for a processing plant, and a stake in Geomysore Services (India) that secured the license for a gold mine in Andhra Pradesh.

Deccan Gold's board has approved buying a 60 percent stake in Avelum Partners LLC, Kyrgyzstan, through a share swap agreement with Hira Infra-Tek Ltd, India, and Med Edu Care Marketing Management, Dubai, as per an exchange filing earlier this month. Avelum operates a gold mine in the eastern part of Kyrgyzstan with six tonne of potential gold resources.

The board has also approved the acquisition of 31.52 percent of Kalevala Gold Oy, Finland, through a share swap agreement with Lionsgold India Holdings Ltd, Mauritius. The project has four tonne of potential gold resources, with Kalevala owning the rights to acquire mining leases and licences for gold in the Northeastern part of Finland.

In an interview, Managing Director Hanuma Prasad Modali said that the Kyrgyzstan and Andhra Pradesh mines will likely start full-scale production from 2023, which will start giving revenue to the company. He added that the Finland assets will take another three years.

Deccan is aiming to raise about $20 million in a year from institutional investors and high-net worth individuals, Modali said, adding its also open to selling a stake in the company.

According to a Bloomberg report, Modali said that frequent changes in mining policies have been a key challenge in India, deterring global companies like Rio Tinto Group from investing. The MD has urged the Central government to produce separate policy for precious metals.