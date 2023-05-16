Dean Kim says India market is constructive at the moment and prefers these stocks for investment

The current state of the Indian equity market is constructive, which indicates favourable conditions for investors. Therefore, the constructive nature of the market, along with the positive performances of banks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank, presents potential investment opportunities.

Similarly, the up move witnessed in companies like Maruti Suzuki, Eicher, and Uno Minda suggests potential growth prospects in the automotive sector. However, investors should approach the tech sector with caution and be prepared for a potentially longer recovery period.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Dean Kim, Head-Global Research Product at William O'Neil + Co said that the current state of the Indian equity market is constructive, and it indicates favourable conditions for investors.

He said, “India, we have it as a confirmed uptrend. It is the only one of two, the other one is Japan. So, it's looking great. And I do see a lot of stocks setting up in various areas, particularly financial and we do like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI, but also other banks like State Bank of India , IndusInd Bank, Axis, all of those are setting up well.”

“Auto manufacturers are starting to pop up. So, Tata Motors is extended, but Maruti Suzuki as well as Eicher, Uno Minda - these are all stocks that are setting up. So, the breadth of the market is impressive, it is getting wider,” he added.

Kim specifically highlighted the positive performance of some key players in the banking sector, namely HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank. These banks have shown promising signs and have attracted investor attention with their growth potential and solid financial performance.

In addition to the banking sector, Kim also discussed the up move observed in the automotive industry. Maruti Suzuki, Eicher, and Uno Minda have been experiencing an upswing in their market positions. This up move can be attributed to factors such as increased consumer demand, product innovation, and effective market strategies implemented by these companies.

However, Kim also pointed out that tech stocks might require some time to regain their momentum. This observation aligns with the current global market trend, where tech stocks, which experienced significant growth in the past, have faced some challenges and corrections in recent times.

Indian shares ended Monday's session on a five-month high. BSE Sensex ended at 318 points higher to 62,346 while Nifty 50 gained 84 points and ended at 18,399.

