Dean Kim of William O'Neil predicts India's GDP growth to outshine China; Unveils preferred stocks

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Dean Kim of William O’Neil + Co expressed optimism regarding India's economic growth in comparison to its neighbour China. He revealed that the GDP growth forecasts for India were anticipated to be more robust for the next year, indicating promising prospects for the country's economy.

India's economic growth is projected to be stronger not only in the coming year but also in the foreseeable future. This indicates that China needs to put in more effort to stimulate its economy. If China decides to implement additional stimulus measures, it could positively impact the market and potentially attract more liquidity towards their economy. However, as things stand currently, India stands as a promising and well-performing market.

He said, “I was looking at the GDP growth forecast for China versus India and India is still stronger in terms of GDP growth headline into next year and beyond. So, China has more work to do in terms of providing more stimulus to its economy. If they were to come out with more stimulus – that could be good news for the market and perhaps that could sway the liquidity over to China, but as we are currently sitting, I still see India as a good performing market.”

In addition to discussing macroeconomic trends , Kim also provided valuable insights into the stock market. He disclosed several stocks that William O'Neil + Co. was closely monitoring and identified some high-potential investment opportunities in various sectors.

Kim highlighted Titan, an Indian retail company renowned for its diverse product range, including watches, jewellery, eyewear, and more, as one of the best picks. The company's consistent growth and strong market position make it an attractive pick for investors seeking exposure to India's booming retail sector.

With the rise of e-commerce in India, Indiamart Intermesh has emerged as a prominent player in the online marketplace segment. Kim recognised the company's potential to capitalise on the increasing digitalisation of businesses, making it an exciting prospect for investors interested in the technology and e-commerce sector.

Kim also suggested considering investments in Siemens and SKF India, the companies heavily involved in the infrastructure sector. As India continues to invest in its infrastructure development, these companies are likely to benefit from increased demand for their products and services.

Shifting the focus to the automotive sector, Kim pointed out Ashok Leyland as a company worth considering. With India's ever-expanding transportation needs, Ashok Leyland, a major player in the commercial vehicle industry, stands to gain from the country's growing infrastructure and logistics demands.

Minda, a leading player in the auto components industry, was another stock recommended by Kim. As the automotive sector evolves and advances, the demand for reliable and innovative auto components is expected to rise, presenting opportunities for Minda and its investors.

In the technology sector, Kim identified Coforge as a stock with considerable potential. Coforge's expertise in providing IT solutions and services could position the company to benefit from India's expanding digitalisation initiatives and the global tech industry's growth.

