Paytm shares end 8% lower, block deal likely in Zomato, here's what kept the dealers busy on Friday

The shares of Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications Ltd ended 7.8 percent lower on Friday after market sources suggest a large block deal took place earlier in today's session. 3.4 percent equity or 2.1 crore shares of the company changed hands. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported on Wednesday about a possibility of a large block deal.

The sources in the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that a leading strategic investor is likely seller and a leading FII is amongst the buyers in the block deal.

Market consolidates in a narrow range

Nifty 50 traded in a narrow range of nearly 75 points in Friday's session, before ending 0.2 percent lower. Dealer's suggest mixed flow at the FII desk. Financial stocks continue to be well bid wherein Non Banking Financial Companies or NBFCs are preferred. Metal stocks continue to reel under pressure post weak set of earnings.

Besides Paytm, here are the other stocks that were part of the dealing room chatter today:

Piramal Pharma: The stock ended 0.1 percent lower on Friday, declining for the second straight session. The Ajay Piramal-led group company has been under pressure since the company reported a weak set of earning on Wednesday. Dealers have observed a high delivery volumes in last two days. The selling pressure from a leading FII is likely over.

Zomato: The shares of the food delivery company ended 1.6 percent lower as the stock continued to reel under pressure post December quarter earnings. Zomato on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 346.6 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Sources in the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a large deal is likely to take place soon.

TVS Motor: Shares ended 2.4 percent higher on Friday. Dealer's suggest buzzing on buy flows at FII desk today. High delivery volumes expected.

Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.