Block deals likely in Paytm, IndiGo: Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Shares of Paytm ended 5.5 percent higher on Tuesday after the company in an earnings call said that its lending business is likely to grow 20-30 percent sequentially every quarter.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that there is anticipation of a large block deal to take place in stock soon.

The stock has gained in three out of the last four trading sessions. Since February 1, the stock has gained 12.6 percent.

A Listless Session

Benchmark indices had another rangebound trading session on Tuesday with the Sensex ending 0.1 percent lower and Nifty 50 ending 0.2 percent lower. The market, though ending lower, but recovered from the intraday low.

Nifty Bank outperformed and ended with gains of 0.3 percent. Hindalco and Tata Steel were the top losers on the Nifty 50 ending 4 and 5 percent lower.

Besides Paytm, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

InterGlobe Aviation: The stock ended 2.5 percent lower, declining for the third straight session and has declined in four out of the last five trading sessions. Dealers indicate that the street is anticipating another large block deal to take place in the stock. The Gangwal family had sold 2.8 percent stake through a large deal in September last year.

SIS: Shares of the company are consolidating over the last two days but have declined in four out of the last five trading sessions. Dealing rooms indicate that the selling pressure from a leading long-only foreign investor is largely over.

Container Corporation: Shares ended 1.6 percent higher on Tuesday, its biggest single-day gain in nearly a month. Dealers indicate that dealers were buyers in the stock in small quantities.