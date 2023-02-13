English
Feb 13, 2023

Coforge ends lower following block deal, here's what kept the dealer's busy on Monday

By Nimesh Shah   Feb 13, 2023
The FII desk witnessed a small market at close selling basket in today's session. The market is reacting sharply to the earnings miss.

The shares of Coforge ended over seven percent lower on Monday, declining for the second straight session as the stock remained under pressure post a block deal. Hong Kong based Barings PE is the likely seller in the deal. Dealer's suggest that the deal will trigger higher free float and therefore buy flows.

On Feb 11, CNBC Awaaz reported that a large block deal in Coforge will likely take place soon. Barings PE is likely to sell stake in infotech firm Coforge Ltd, which was previously known as NIIT Technologies Ltd, sources had told CNBC Awaaz.
Market end lower as breadth remains weak
The Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower on Monday. Sources in the dealing room tell CNBC-TV18 that the institutional activity remained on the higher side and the flows mixed.
According to dealer's, Nifty's crucial support levels are around 17,700-17,800.
Here are the stocks that kept the dealer's busy apart from Coforge:
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited: The shares of the company 1.87 percent higher, rising after declining for two straight sessions. Dealer's suggest a buy flow at the FII desk and expect a high delivery volume.
Titan: Shares ended two percent higher on Monday, rising for second straight session. Dealers suggest the stock was buzzing amid buy flow at the institutional desk. Brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has added the stock to its high conviction list.
L&T: Shares ended 1.8 percent higher amid small buy flow at a leading FII desk in Monday's session. The stock has been up for three sessions in a row now.
