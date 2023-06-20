Jamna Auto jumps most in two years, HNIs buy Dishman Pharma - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Buying interest was also seen in largecap IT stocks like HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra that were well bid.

Shares of Jamna Auto ended 10.5 percent higher on Tuesday, marking its biggest single-day gain since May 2021. The stock ended higher after a two-day drop. The stock had declined for seven straight sessions before a pause on June 15.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 said that there was a sharp surge in trade post a large block deal in the stock. Dealers said that a leading FII investor is the likely seller in today's block deal.

Data shows that 59.4 lakh shares of the company exchanged hands in a block deal at an average price of Rs 96.7.

Sharp Recovery

Benchmark indices had a sharp recovery on Tuesday with the Nifty 50 index recovering 160 points from the day's low and closing back above the mark of 18,800.

Large blocks dominated the fund flows in today's session ranging from HDFC AMC, Timken India, Power Grid, Jamna Auto, Dish TV among others.

Dealers said that NBFCs and PSU Banks continue to be well bid by institutions.

Besides Jamna Auto, here are the stocks that made it to the dealing room chatter:

Strides Pharma: Shares ended 1.2 percent lower, seeing some profit booking after a 4.8 percent surge on Monday. The stock has risen 16 percent over the last month. Dealers say that the street is expecting the monetisation in the subsidiary company to take place soon.

Dishman Pharma: Shares ended 13.5 percent higher on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak. The stock also had its biggest single-day gain in four months. A large block deal, where 15 lakh shares exchanged hands, took place on the stock today. Dealers believe that a leading HNI investor is a buyer in the block deal.

Balu Forge: The stock ended higher for the fourth straight day on Tuesday and has gained in seven out of the last eight trading sessions. The stock has risen 34 percent in the last eight trading sessions. Board of the company will meet today to discuss a potential fund raise and dealing room sources say that a leading HNI investor is likely to invest in the company.