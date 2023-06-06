Zomato nears IPO price, FIIs buy Kotak Bank - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

Dealers believe that 18,800 on the upside continues to remain a key resistance level for the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of Zomato gained for the third day in a row on Tuesday, extending the stock's gain this year to 20 percent. The stock is also nearing its IPO price of Rs 76 per share.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that the stock is gaining on strong volumes and that selling pressure from a leading private equity investor is largely over.

In case the stock does manage to cross the IPO price of Rs 76, it will be the first time since April last year that the stock has managed to do so.

Consolidation Continues

Benchmark indices continued to consolidate but this time around, the consolidation came with a negative bias. However, a sharp recovery in the last minutes of trade led to the Nifty 50 index recovering from the day's low. Tech stocks were the biggest underperformers on Tuesday, with the Nifty IT index seeing its worst single-day drop in two months.

Even as the tech stocks were among the top losers, dealers indicate that flows on the FII desk were with a positive bias. Churning of sectors also continued with cement stocks being well bid for.

Dealers believe that 18,800 on the upside continues to remain a key resistance level for the Nifty 50 index. All eyes are now on the RBI policy, whose three-day meet began today. The decision will be announced on Thursday morning.

Besides Zomato, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The stock has been oscillating between gains and losses over the last five trading sessions. Dealers indicate that the stock has been seeing buying from FIIs in today's session and is likely to end up with high delivery volumes.

Mphasis: Shares fell for the second day in a row on selling pressure. Dealers indicate that high sell flows is keeping the stock under pressure. Citi also opened a negative catalyst watch on Monday on the stock.

Ashok Leyland: The stock has now gained in four out of the last five trading sessions. Dealers suggest that a block bid was seen at a leading FII desk and that a leading long-only fund is an active buyer in the stock.