Zomato nears IPO price, FIIs buy Kotak Bank - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Tuesday

By Nimesh Shah  Jun 6, 2023 3:21:11 PM IST (Published)

Dealers believe that 18,800 on the upside continues to remain a key resistance level for the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of Zomato gained for the third day in a row on Tuesday, extending the stock's gain this year to 20 percent. The stock is also nearing its IPO price of Rs 76 per share.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that the stock is gaining on strong volumes and that selling pressure from a leading private equity investor is largely over.
In case the stock does manage to cross the IPO price of Rs 76, it will be the first time since April last year that the stock has managed to do so.
